Previous
Photo 2263
Browned Off
The Autumn colours have faded, leaving just the brown leaves of oaks and hedgerows hanging on until the next Autumn gale or first hard frost.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
0
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th November 2023 9:36am
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. And photographed
November 20th, 2023
