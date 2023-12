Waiting for Dad

Sam waits patiently for me to open the "dog gate" beside a stile on one of our routes, taken on a sunny morning a few days ago, before the weather turned grey and gloomy. We are fortunate that we have a network of accessible public foorpaths around us, with yellow waymarkers showing the way. Most are dog friendly, with "kissing gates" or sliding dog gates to allow dogs through fences.