It was foggy around the quarry this morning, but as we climbed up the track we were suddenly teated to sunshine and blue sky. The quarry was still in mist, as were the fields below. This is the "coating plant", coating granite chippings with asphalt before they are used for road surfacing. The "smoke" from the chimney is, in fact, steam. The quarry hasn't blasted for a couple of years. I'm not sure whether the chippings are from stockpiles, or brought in from another quarry owned by the same company.