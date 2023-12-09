Previous
Rose hips by shepherdman
Rose hips

Rose hipson what turned out to be the last frosty morning , at least for a few days.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Rosie Kind ace
Beautiful and it’s obviously frosty where you are
December 9th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A little bit of sugar on the berry so to speak.
December 9th, 2023  
