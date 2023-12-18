Previous
Dusk in development by shepherdman
Dusk in development

Another image from a couple of days ago when the sunset developed from pinks and purples to bright orange.
18th December 2023

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Photo Details

