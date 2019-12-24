Previous
What is she eating now? by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2106

What is she eating now?

Ellie is a nightmare to take out. She will eat anything and loves digging. Here she is with a mouthful of mossy grass! 16 weeks old. Golden Retriever
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Shepherdman's Wife

I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Helene ace
So much fun! And cuteness
December 24th, 2019  
