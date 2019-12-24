Sign up
What is she eating now?
Ellie is a nightmare to take out. She will eat anything and loves digging. Here she is with a mouthful of mossy grass! 16 weeks old. Golden Retriever
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
3035
photos
455
followers
35
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
23rd December 2019 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helene
ace
So much fun! And cuteness
December 24th, 2019
