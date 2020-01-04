Previous
Next
The smallest bird of prey by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2112

The smallest bird of prey

I think
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jim Dunn
I like this a lot. Nice contrast between the subject and yellow. Complimentary.
January 4th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 4th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This almost looks like it is made of china! How very interesting! A merlin?
January 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise