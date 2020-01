Ellie 4 months old

It seems as though it has done nothing but rain since we had Ellie. I am so fed up at all the mud on the dog walks we go on. Street walking is not an option as I feel that dogs need to run around off leash to sniff and have fun. So my camera got muddy as well as everything else including Ellie's face. She didn't mind although she wasn't so keen on the bath she had when we got home!