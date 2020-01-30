Sign up
Photo 2131
Fox Cub
Taken in the field behind my house earlier this year.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3062
photos
455
followers
35
following
583% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Debra
ace
Beautifully captured!
January 30th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Awesome capture.
January 30th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Wonderful portrait and love the flowers behind.
January 30th, 2020
