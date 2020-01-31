Previous
High Key Mother and Daughter by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2132

High Key Mother and Daughter

I made a mistake with my camera settings when taking this portrait of my daughter and granddaughter and just loved the effect.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Diana ace
What a great mistake, it looks fabulous!
January 31st, 2020  
