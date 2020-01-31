Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2132
High Key Mother and Daughter
I made a mistake with my camera settings when taking this portrait of my daughter and granddaughter and just loved the effect.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3063
photos
455
followers
35
following
584% complete
View this month »
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Latest from all albums
2126
737
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great mistake, it looks fabulous!
January 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close