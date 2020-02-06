Sign up
Photo 2136
Goldfinch
sitting in our tree in the sunshine thiss morning.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th February 2020 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Everything s as bout this is gorgeous. Fav
February 6th, 2020
