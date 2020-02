bluetit

I'm off to Scotland at 6 am tomorrow morning so I'm uploading early as its a 7 and 1/2 hour drive in the wind and rain. Thank you Storm Dennis. I'm off to the Cairngorms to photograph the white Mountain Hares but at this rate they will be buried in snow or we'll be in torrential rain, not to mention being blown off the mountain. Wish me luck. Its going to be a stormy few days.