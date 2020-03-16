Previous
Hare by shepherdmanswife
Hare

He hadn't seen us as we were hiding in a ditch at the edge of the field. I think he was quite surprised when he did!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Diane Owens ace
Wonderful! Would be a great Easter card. Fav
March 16th, 2020  
