Lookout Hare by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2170

Lookout Hare

I've always wanted to capture a pair of boxing Hares. This one ran towards two other Hares, stood up on her hind legs and started boxing in the air. She didn't actually box with the other two which is a shame.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great catch
March 18th, 2020  
