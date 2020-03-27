Previous
Next
butterfly by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2178

butterfly

This is the first one I've photographed this year. So lovely to see in our garden
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Beautiful colour and detail. Fav
March 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise