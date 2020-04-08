Sign up
Photo 2185
Lone Celandine
found on my walk today. Thought it looked so pretty.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
2
2
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3116
photos
446
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Debra
ace
Beautiful capture and processing
April 8th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@dridsdale
no processing, just used a zoom lens at very shallow depth of field to blur everything else out. Thanks for the fav
April 8th, 2020
