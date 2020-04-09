Previous
Orange Tip Butterfly by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2186

Orange Tip Butterfly

In my garden yesterday.
Finding photos when we are on lockdown is becoming quite challenging but this was a pleasant surprise.
Keep safe everyone.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Joan Robillard ace
Wow beautiful
April 9th, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@joansmor thank you. I don't think I've ever seen one of these before, and there it was in my back garden!
April 9th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
Very pretty, such fine detail.
April 9th, 2020  
