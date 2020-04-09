Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2186
Orange Tip Butterfly
In my garden yesterday.
Finding photos when we are on lockdown is becoming quite challenging but this was a pleasant surprise.
Keep safe everyone.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
3
7
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3117
photos
446
followers
34
following
598% complete
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th April 2020 2:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Joan Robillard
ace
Wow beautiful
April 9th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@joansmor
thank you. I don't think I've ever seen one of these before, and there it was in my back garden!
April 9th, 2020
Jane Martin
ace
Very pretty, such fine detail.
April 9th, 2020
