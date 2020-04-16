Sign up
Photo 2193
greater spotted woodpecker
in flight in my garden. She comes to the feeder at the bottom of the garden so I can catch her with my zoom lens.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3125
photos
444
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Fabulous capture, with some food in her beak!
April 16th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great timing
April 16th, 2020
*lynn
ace
wonderful capture, great focus
April 16th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet fav
April 16th, 2020
