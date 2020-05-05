Previous
Next
Celandine by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2212

Celandine

reaching for the light
5th May 2020 5th May 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
606% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful light and focus
May 5th, 2020  
Dianne
This is gorgeous. Fav
May 5th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Oh - that is glorious!
May 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise