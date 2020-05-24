Previous
Wren doing a song and dance by shepherdmanswife
Wren doing a song and dance

in my garden just now. I was so excited to see her doing this. It may be a fledgling but I can't really tell.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Santina
wow, fantastic capture, it is fabulous to see this pose, brava
May 24th, 2020  
