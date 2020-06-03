Previous
Next
Cosmos and Bee by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2241

Cosmos and Bee

just look at all that pollen stuck to his body!
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
With this sort of photography - you must be now in the higher category of ... really professional capabilities! fav
June 3rd, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@maggiemae I wish! , but thank you
June 3rd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful detail
June 3rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow such a fabulous capture!!
June 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise