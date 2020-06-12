Previous
I'm watching you.... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2250

I'm watching you....

Our garden is full of fledgling Blue Tit's. I've never seen so many. They are such a pleasure to watch and listen to. This one looks quite grumpy!
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
@shepherdmanswife
Photo Details

Jesika
Beautiful baby
June 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Can't believe how close we are. I do feel he has something to say!
June 12th, 2020  
