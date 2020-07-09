Sign up
Photo 2277
Lavender time again!
I have no idea why this boy had his colourful umbrella out as it wasn't raining or sunny! Makes for a good photo though, so I'm glad he did.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
He must of known there would be photographers about.. stunning..
July 9th, 2020
Steve Jacob
ace
Guarding against the pollen?
July 9th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
He looks fascinated with it.
July 9th, 2020
