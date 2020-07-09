Previous
Lavender time again! by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2277

Lavender time again!

I have no idea why this boy had his colourful umbrella out as it wasn't raining or sunny! Makes for a good photo though, so I'm glad he did.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
julia ace
He must of known there would be photographers about.. stunning..
July 9th, 2020  
Steve Jacob ace

Guarding against the pollen?
July 9th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
He looks fascinated with it.
July 9th, 2020  
