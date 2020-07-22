Previous
Next
Mr & Mrs Puffin by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2290

Mr & Mrs Puffin

There was a puffling in the hole that you can see top left. I watched both parents come out of the hole and could see the grey fluffy puffling moving around inside. How sweet!
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
627% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot and POV
July 22nd, 2020  
julia ace
Neat shot..
July 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You are so lucky to see these birds ! Do appreciate the great focus!
July 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise