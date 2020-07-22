Sign up
Photo 2290
Mr & Mrs Puffin
There was a puffling in the hole that you can see top left. I watched both parents come out of the hole and could see the grey fluffy puffling moving around inside. How sweet!
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Album
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great shot and POV
July 22nd, 2020
julia
ace
Neat shot..
July 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You are so lucky to see these birds ! Do appreciate the great focus!
July 22nd, 2020
