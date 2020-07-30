Previous
Mistaken for a Rock? by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2298

Mistaken for a Rock?

I had a wonderful day out at Twycross Zoo yesterday and was taking close-up photos of this Giant Tortoise when this bird landed on his head! Made my shot! Neither of them seemed to be bothered by the other!
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
