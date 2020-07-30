Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2298
Mistaken for a Rock?
I had a wonderful day out at Twycross Zoo yesterday and was taking close-up photos of this Giant Tortoise when this bird landed on his head! Made my shot! Neither of them seemed to be bothered by the other!
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3248
photos
452
followers
35
following
629% complete
View this month »
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
Latest from all albums
753
2294
754
2295
755
2296
2297
2298
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th July 2020 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close