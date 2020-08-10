Previous
Red Kite by shepherdmanswife
Red Kite

Wow, I'm so thrilled that this beauty just flew over our house. They are quite rare here in Leicestershire so a privilege to see it.
10th August 2020

Shepherdman's Wife

