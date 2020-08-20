Sign up
Photo 2319
Time to get up
Just look at those cute feet!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
3
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3276
photos
445
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow at least as cute as koala feet!
August 20th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
FAVtastic :)
August 20th, 2020
Monique
ace
Wonderful shot
August 20th, 2020
