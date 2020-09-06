Previous
Black Swan by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2336

Black Swan

quite a rare find in the UK as the black swan originate in Australia! This one was spotted in the Cotswolds yesterday. Love the drip from his beak, his red eyes and beak!
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Shepherdman's Wife

