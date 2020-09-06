Sign up
Photo 2336
Black Swan
quite a rare find in the UK as the black swan originate in Australia! This one was spotted in the Cotswolds yesterday. Love the drip from his beak, his red eyes and beak!
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
3300
photos
444
followers
35
following
768
2331
2332
2333
2334
769
2335
2336
1
1
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
5th September 2020 12:47pm
