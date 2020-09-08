Sign up
Photo 2338
Red Deer Stags
on the Harewood House Estate
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
5
7
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
3302
photos
445
followers
35
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Kate
ace
You captured them both looking your way...great detail
September 8th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Nice one, head angles are great.
September 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome and FAV! May I pin? Those racks are so beautiful!
September 8th, 2020
ZambianLass
ace
Wow. Stunning fav
September 8th, 2020
KV
ace
Gorgeous stags... love the way this is framed.
September 8th, 2020
