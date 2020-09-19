Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2349
The sun's shining somewhere in the distance
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
1
5
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3315
photos
448
followers
38
following
643% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 19th, 2020
