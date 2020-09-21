Previous
Twist and Turn by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2351

Twist and Turn

to catch her dinner. Kestrel in flight yesterday.
Best on black if you want to have a look.
Thank you for your comments and fav's. I really appreciate it.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a fabulous action shot. :)
September 21st, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@robz Thanks Rob
September 21st, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
What a great capture!
September 21st, 2020  
