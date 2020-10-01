Sign up
Photo 2361
Mount Cook
How lucky were we to actually see Mount Cook as we were told it is usually covered in cloud. How I want to go back there when this Covid has gone.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3329
photos
439
followers
38
following
julia
ace
Beautiful image of oyr majestic mountain..
October 1st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
That is just exquisite. Drove by here once by it was clouded. Really must return one day, Stunning light and colours in the area and you have caught them well.
October 1st, 2020
