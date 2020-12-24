Sign up
Photo 2445
Grey Seal Pup
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
5
5
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3444
photos
441
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Patricia McPhail
ace
A beautiful Selkie!!
December 24th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome closeup! Makes me remember the Secret of Roan Inish.
December 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Aww, love this.
December 24th, 2020
Sylvia
ace
Amazing close up and great detail.
December 24th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Terrific closeup!
December 24th, 2020
