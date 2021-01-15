Sign up
Photo 2465
Blue Tit
foraging for insects in this cold weather
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
2
6
Shepherdman's Wife
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
2458
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
Sylvia
Simply beautiful
January 15th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
Wow awesome capture, Such a light weight tiny bird, the flower stem doesn't even bend.
January 15th, 2021
