no where to go! by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2473

no where to go!

These poor sheep were surrounded by flooded fields.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Shepherdman's Wife

shepherdmanswife
Joan Robillard ace
And frozen grass. Yikes not fun.
January 23rd, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
they look confused
January 23rd, 2021  
Leslie ace
Oh my
January 23rd, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Oh the poor sheep, hopefully they can cross soon. Great shot
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
