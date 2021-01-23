Sign up
Photo 2473
no where to go!
These poor sheep were surrounded by flooded fields.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
4
5
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3475
photos
451
followers
44
following
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
807
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
23rd January 2021 10:27am
Joan Robillard
ace
And frozen grass. Yikes not fun.
January 23rd, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
they look confused
January 23rd, 2021
Leslie
ace
Oh my
January 23rd, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Oh the poor sheep, hopefully they can cross soon. Great shot
January 23rd, 2021
