Previous
Next
Redwing by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2475

Redwing

looking for berries in our bush. There have been so many Redwings coming this week that the berries have been decimated. Lucky for the Redwings and some Blackbirds that there were so many to keep them fed during this cold snap.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
678% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise