Photo 2475
Redwing
looking for berries in our bush. There have been so many Redwings coming this week that the berries have been decimated. Lucky for the Redwings and some Blackbirds that there were so many to keep them fed during this cold snap.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
