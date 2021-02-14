Previous
Blue Tit in Snow by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2495

Blue Tit in Snow

Luckily for him the weather is now set to warm up a little. No more snow or frost! The birds will be pleased but I won't be as the dogs will be getting very muddy again and will need hosing down twice a day, then dried with their warm fluffy towels.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Shepherdman's Wife

Kate
Superb closeup with great detail and a lovely pose. We are dogless and know what you mean about wet and muddy dogs.
February 14th, 2021  
LucyDolittle
How very curious, I have never seen a blue tit land in snow like this! Must have made a navigation error but nice soft landing all the same! Yes, so pleased we are set to warm up his week. I have had enough!
February 14th, 2021  
Pam Knowler
Beautiful capture! I hate the thought of muddy walks again my boys seem to attract it just by sticking their noses out of doors!
February 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
What a closeup! Such a beautiful bird.
February 14th, 2021  
Casablanca
What a gorgeous little thing.
February 14th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood
Fabulous - we have had the cold but no snow - I think I’d rather have that than the mud!
February 14th, 2021  
