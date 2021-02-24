Previous
The Kiss by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2505

The Kiss

This is a donkey in a Donkey sanctuary who we visited along with our dog Tia. This was such a lovely moment. I have added textures to make it more painterly.
This will be available as one of my greeting cards shortly.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
What a gorgeous image - so touching!
February 24th, 2021  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@pamknowler thank you Pam
February 24th, 2021  
