Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2505
The Kiss
This is a donkey in a Donkey sanctuary who we visited along with our dog Tia. This was such a lovely moment. I have added textures to make it more painterly.
This will be available as one of my greeting cards shortly.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3511
photos
455
followers
48
following
686% complete
View this month »
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
What a gorgeous image - so touching!
February 24th, 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@pamknowler
thank you Pam
February 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close