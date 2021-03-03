Previous
Kingfisher by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2512

Kingfisher

I was amazed to see this Kingfisher out in the open by the side of the stream. I usually have to go into a hide to see them, but not this one!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Shepherdman's Wife

Carole Sandford
Lucky Lady! Fabulous shot!
March 3rd, 2021  
carol white
A fabulous capture.Fav😊
March 3rd, 2021  
moni kozi
An amazing creature and you did it so much justice with this photograph
March 3rd, 2021  
Milanie
Oh, he's beautiful and what a lovely detailed shot with such nice lighting.
March 3rd, 2021  
Walks @ 7
How lucky and such a magnificent capture
March 3rd, 2021  
