Photo 2518
Red Kite
spotted yesterday in a tree near the M40
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
2
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3525
photos
458
followers
48
following
689% complete
View this month »
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
8th March 2021 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous! Well spotted!
March 9th, 2021
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Wow, great captured ❤️
March 9th, 2021
