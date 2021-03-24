Previous
Greater Spotted Woodpecker by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2529

Greater Spotted Woodpecker

These guys are very busy knocking on trees at the moment!
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Paula C ace
Stunning
March 24th, 2021  
