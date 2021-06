Flying Swan

I got to Rutland Water for 5.30am this morning to go on a cruise of the lake to see the Osprey. It was slightly foggy when I took this photo but minutes later it was thick fog. Our trip was delayed by 1 hour 30 minutes, but the fog eventually burnt off and the cruise went ahead. I saw the Osprey but unfortunately we couldn't get close enough to the nest so get a clear shot.