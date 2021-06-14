Previous
Wren by shepherdmanswife
Wren

These are Britain's most common bird but it is also very elusive, and even if you do see one, they are difficult to photograph so I was very lucky with this one!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Shepherdman's Wife

I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Catherine P
Beautiful fav
June 14th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Well done! Gorgeous capture!
June 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Splendid times 10!
June 14th, 2021  
