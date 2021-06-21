Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2609
Brakes on
Red Kite aerobatics
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
5
6
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3622
photos
450
followers
52
following
714% complete
View this month »
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
June 21st, 2021
Newbank Lass
amazing capture
June 21st, 2021
Monique
ace
Wow, beautiful capture
June 21st, 2021
Steve Jacob
ace
Great shot
June 21st, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Love your red kite pictures!
June 21st, 2021
