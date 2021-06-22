Sign up
Photo 2610
Bee and Lupin
Looks like a good place to get lunch!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
2
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3623
photos
450
followers
52
following
715% complete
View this month »
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Duncan
ace
So gorgeous, and I love the fuzzy li'l bee butt! :)
June 22nd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Fabulous!
June 22nd, 2021
