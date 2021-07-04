Previous
Dinner time by shepherdmanswife
Dinner time

Just love the Gannets
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing shots
July 4th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
OMG TOP SHOT!!!! Fabulous capture!! I love gannets!!
July 4th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Fabulous shot....well done.
July 4th, 2021  
