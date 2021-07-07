Previous
Stop following me... by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2625

Stop following me...

It was fantastic seeing the Gannets following the boat. I shot this photo in high key which I think suits it. Just love the faces on these birds. Best on black if you have time to look.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Casablanca ace
This is great!
July 7th, 2021  
