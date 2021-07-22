Previous
Who you looking at? by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2640

Who you looking at?

Love the Gannet's expression in this shot. I'm still going through my holiday pics....
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Shepherdman's Wife

Esther Rosenberg ace
They got the cutest yet funniest faces. He look rather annoyed with you , HA! So awesome!
July 22nd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
🤣🤣🤣 Love it!
July 22nd, 2021  
