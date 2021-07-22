Sign up
Photo 2640
Who you looking at?
Love the Gannet's expression in this shot. I'm still going through my holiday pics....
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
2
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They got the cutest yet funniest faces. He look rather annoyed with you , HA! So awesome!
July 22nd, 2021
Casablanca
ace
🤣🤣🤣 Love it!
July 22nd, 2021
