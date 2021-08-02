Previous
Brothers having fun in the river by shepherdmanswife
Brothers having fun in the river

Eurasian Short Clawed Otters seen at Woburn Safari Park. These are the worlds smallest Otter. They were so much fun to watch.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
I'm glad they are Brothers, don't want any hanky-panky going on. FAV
August 2nd, 2021  
