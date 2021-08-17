Previous
Lost in the Wheat by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2666

Lost in the Wheat

Ellie our Goldie went into the field and couldn't find her way out. She kept jumping up to see where we were. She looks really odd with her ears up like that!
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Shepherdman's Wife

Diana ace
She looks gorgeous in the field!
August 17th, 2021  
Lynda ace
That is a delightful capture! If she had taken a nap you would have had a difiicult time.
August 17th, 2021  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so very adorable!
August 17th, 2021  
Jesika
Wonderful, great camo too.
August 17th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 17th, 2021  
Monica
Great shot!
August 17th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Adorable shot, they are the same colour!
August 17th, 2021  
