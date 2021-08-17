Sign up
Photo 2666
Lost in the Wheat
Ellie our Goldie went into the field and couldn't find her way out. She kept jumping up to see where we were. She looks really odd with her ears up like that!
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
7
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
She looks gorgeous in the field!
August 17th, 2021
Lynda
ace
That is a delightful capture! If she had taken a nap you would have had a difiicult time.
August 17th, 2021
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so very adorable!
August 17th, 2021
Jesika
Wonderful, great camo too.
August 17th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 17th, 2021
Monica
Great shot!
August 17th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Adorable shot, they are the same colour!
August 17th, 2021
